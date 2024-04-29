SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 302 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In related news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at $797,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 1.3 %

LZB traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.16. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.