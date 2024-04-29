SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 182 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Stride comprises 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 186,099 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Stride by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.29. The stock had a trading volume of 92,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

