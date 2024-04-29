SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 158 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Hibbett makes up 0.9% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Hibbett worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Hibbett in the third quarter worth $200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HIBB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.02. 359,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,002. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $86.70.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

