SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 106 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers makes up 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SIG traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $101.66. 54,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,218. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $798,083.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,294. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

