SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 136 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GMS traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,560. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.61. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

