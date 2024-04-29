Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,847 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 3.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Stryker by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.67.

Stryker stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.06. 341,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,256. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.88 and its 200-day moving average is $315.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

