Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes $334,000 Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 775,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period.
NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.23 on Monday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 119,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $926,525.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,827,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,849,923.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,437,141 shares of company stock worth $27,456,569 over the last ninety days.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
