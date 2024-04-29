Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes $1.38 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% in the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 47,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $173.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.42 and a 52-week high of $176.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.