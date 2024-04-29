Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $117.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

