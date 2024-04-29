Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $207.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.66. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.53.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

