Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

