Stonebrook Private Inc. Invests $606,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $203.90 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $181.78 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

