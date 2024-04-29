Stonebrook Private Inc. Invests $374,000 in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 46,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 48,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter.

SCD opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

