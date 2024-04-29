Stonebrook Private Inc. Invests $299,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 735,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 49,332 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 245,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

