Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys Shares of 17,352 BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CII. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 505,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 163.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

CII stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

