Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $723.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $759.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $710.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.68 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

