Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,020 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $170.07 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $176.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.09 and a 200 day moving average of $149.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of -137.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

