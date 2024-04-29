Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,322 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $393.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

