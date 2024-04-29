Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Starbucks by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 32.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $427,109,000 after buying an additional 1,154,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

