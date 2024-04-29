Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $8.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,842,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,239 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 807,505 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth $3,568,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

