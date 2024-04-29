SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $21,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 298.0% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.19. 62,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,151. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.83. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

