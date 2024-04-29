Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Missouri Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Sammy A. Schalk sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $40,372.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.