SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.

SOFI stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

