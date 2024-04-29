Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKWD shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $477,691.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,919.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $477,691.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,919.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,421,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 276,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $38.64.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

