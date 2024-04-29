Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) rose 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 304,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,065,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$311.99 million, a PE ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sintana Energy

In other Sintana Energy news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. In related news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Also, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$224,000.00. 18.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.