Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,935,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $191.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.78.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

