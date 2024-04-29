Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 869.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.