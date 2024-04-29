Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,664,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX stock opened at $101.69 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $103.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.27.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

