Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 192.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCTR stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

