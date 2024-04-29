Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,992,000 after purchasing an additional 883,870 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,306,000 after acquiring an additional 437,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after acquiring an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,475,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,150,000 after purchasing an additional 362,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $178.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average of $169.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.60 and a 1 year high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.