Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $157.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

