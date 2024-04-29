Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMTM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Price Performance

MMTM opened at $222.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $168.26 and a 12 month high of $230.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.93.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.