Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5,869.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.42.

KLA stock opened at $706.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $369.00 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $685.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

