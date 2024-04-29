Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 601.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 141,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT opened at $88.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $106.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

