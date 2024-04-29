Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 2,609 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $162.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

