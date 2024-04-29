Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 19,444 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 424,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $28.53.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

