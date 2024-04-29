Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Drops By 26.9%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WH Group Stock Performance

Shares of WHGLY stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,933. WH Group has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

WH Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5887 per share. This is a positive change from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

