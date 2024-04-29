Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Expands By 60.0%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Victoria Gold Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:VITFF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 46,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $7.94.
About Victoria Gold
