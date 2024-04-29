Short Interest in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Grows By 71.9%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the March 31st total of 6,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sharecare by 30.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sharecare by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of SHCR opened at $0.81 on Monday. Sharecare has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.88 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 28.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharecare will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

