Short Interest in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Drops By 16.7%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

