Short Interest in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Drops By 16.7%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
PAYOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.93.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Payoneer Global
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.