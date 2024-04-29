Short Interest in NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Declines By 16.7%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,200 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 1,474,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

NOVONIX Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NOVONIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.37. NOVONIX has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

NOVONIX Company Profile

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

