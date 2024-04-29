Short Interest in NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Declines By 16.7%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,200 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 1,474,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
NOVONIX Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NOVONIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.37. NOVONIX has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.
NOVONIX Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NOVONIX
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Receive News & Ratings for NOVONIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVONIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.