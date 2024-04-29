Short Interest in Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Rises By 63.1%

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the March 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nexus Uranium Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIDMF opened at 0.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.44. Nexus Uranium has a fifty-two week low of 0.05 and a fifty-two week high of 0.77.

Get Nexus Uranium alerts:

Nexus Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an option to acquire 90% interest in the Wray Mesa uranium project with 308 unpatented mining claims covering 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.