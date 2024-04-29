Short Interest in Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Rises By 63.1%

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the March 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nexus Uranium Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GIDMF opened at 0.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.44. Nexus Uranium has a fifty-two week low of 0.05 and a fifty-two week high of 0.77.
Nexus Uranium Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Uranium
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Stagflation Is Real, Mastercard Stock Now a Sudden Must Have
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Here’s Why Institutions Had Been Buying Martin Marietta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.