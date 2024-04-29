Short Interest in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Drops By 16.1%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of KEP traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.78. 15,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 442,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 137.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

