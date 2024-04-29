Short Interest in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Increases By 59.0%

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the March 31st total of 148,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Journey Medical

In related news, CEO Claude Maraoui bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,163,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Journey Medical news, CEO Claude Maraoui acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,163,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,736.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Adam Smith acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,467.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,300. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DERM stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72. Journey Medical has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Journey Medical ( NASDAQ:DERM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Medical will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

