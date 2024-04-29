Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Grows By 66.7%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EFAS opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.