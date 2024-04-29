Short Interest in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Grows By 57.5%

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $173,012.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,624,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,967.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 42,172 shares of company stock worth $467,992 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMN. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 64.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 446,787 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 37.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38,712 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 79.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 78,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

FMN stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

