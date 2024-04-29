Short Interest in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Expands By 63.6%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DHAC opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. Digital Health Acquisition has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $14.49.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

