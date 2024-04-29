Short Interest in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU) Rises By 56.3%

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.
Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Up 16.3 %
NASDAQ:DECAU opened at $9.50 on Monday. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.
About Denali Capital Acquisition
