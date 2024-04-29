Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Decreases By 16.6%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 580,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,841.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Shares of BNTGF stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67. Brenntag has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $90.00.
Brenntag Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.