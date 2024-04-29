Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Decreases By 16.6%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 580,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,841.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNTGF stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67. Brenntag has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $90.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

