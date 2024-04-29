Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Rises By 20.4%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,993,200 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 2,485,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 427.6 days.
Beach Energy Stock Up 1.9 %
BEPTF opened at $1.06 on Monday. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.